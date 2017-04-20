Products We Love: Soak’s Flatter Spray

KEEP FABRIC FLAT

Keep your handwoven cloth smooth and sleek with Soak’s Flatter Spray. Made from renewable plant-derived ingredients and completely starch-free, the Flatter Spray relaxes wrinkles and refreshes fabrics. The mild formula is easy on sensitive skin and leaves no residue after air-drying or ironing. Flatter Spray is available in four scents as well as a scentless version. soakwash.com; (905) 270-7625

These products were featured in Handwoven January/February 2017.

Dark and Light of the Moon Towels by Beth Mullins in Handwoven May/June 2016

