Sheila O’Hara – Double-faced twill scarf on sixteen shafts

Double-Faced Twill Scarf by Sheila O’Hara
The vibrant hues of yellow daffodils and buttercups, magenta cyclamen and clover, lush carpets of lupine—spring flowers are truly inspirational. The bright colors suggest it’s time to weave something completely new for me: a multicolored cotton scarf!
Download the Double-Faced Twill Scarf by Sheila O’Hara here!
2 Comments
The pdf is broken, it won’t open in Adobe or on the web
I apologize for the inconvenience. We have uploaded a new version here. We have also sent an email to you with the attachment. Enjoy!