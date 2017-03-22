Scandinavian Weaving Rocks!

When my son was about 5, I made him red Jello hearts for Valentine’s Day. His reaction: “You rock, Mom!” Twenty years later, I don’t get those sudden outbursts of affection from him (probably because I don’t make red Jello anything anymore), but I still love the expression.

Handwoven March/April 2017 rocks Scandinavian weaving. Our contributors combined hygge (the Danish word for cozy) with beauty, and style. I can’t decide if the issue offers an American take on Scandinavian weaving or a Scandinavian twist on American weaving. Either way, the issue has something for weavers of all abilities and loom types.

During editing, we called them the Finnish Trio and you’ll see why when you see the 3 projects from Marty Benson, Gayle Pace, and Janet Giardina; friends who studied Finnish weaving together. The result is a set of lace napkins, doubleweave placemats, and a lace table runner that are beautiful, coordinated, and all woven in the Finnish style.

Working on this issue and reviewing Swedish weaving texts, I became at least a bit more fluent in the Swedish weave structure names, although I’m fairly certain I’m not pronouncing them correctly! In any case, here are the 5 projects in this issue that reflect Swedish style:

Sunny Swedish Towels in half-dukagång by Suzie Liles Swedish Rosepath Rag Rug by Karen Isenhower Springtime Linen Runner by Rita Hagenbruch Ebb and Flow Crackle Scarf (technique known as Jamtlandsvaev) by Sarah Jackson Color Gradation Towels in half-dräll by Susan E. Horton

Also in the Swedish style category are 2 bags in the Idea Gallery: Swedish Pockets and Baltic Bands, by Joanne Hall and Alison Irwin, respectively.

Harking back to Norwegian traditions is Anita Osterhaug’s Memories of Norway Rya Pincushion. Anita drew inspiration from a pillow her grandmother brought home from Norway, where she has family ties.

Besides the great projects, we included Tom Knisely’s tips for getting good selvedges on boundweave, a detour to India to learn about the traditions of saree weaving, and a Yarn Lab by Jodi Ybarra about using pearl cotton on the rigid heddle loom. We rounded it out with 2 articles about Scandinavian weaving today by Gina Hedegaard Nielson and Elisabeth Hill.

I think you’ll agree that our March/April 2017 issue of Handwoven ROCKS!

Weave well,

Susan

Feature Image: Springtime Linen Runner by Rita Hagenbruch

P.S. It’s hard to imagine in this, the beginning of 2017, but we are already planning for our January/February 2018 issue of Handwoven. We know planning and weaving a project can take time so we want to give everyone a reminder. Next winter’s issue will focus on eco-yarns. We’ve done a bit of research and developed a palette that blends the subtle colors of natural wools, colored cottons, raw silk, linen, and hemp with some pops of strong blue, red, yellow, and green. We are hoping to see some projects using eco-spun yarns, yarns made from recycled soda bottles and other discarded plastics, etc. No reason to be shy; mix them up!

Call for submissions January/February 2018: Eco-Yarns

From hemp and organic cotton to locally produced wool and recycled fibers, today’s weavers have a vast array of eco‐friendly materials available. We celebrate eco‐friendly producers and the weavers who choose them.

PROPOSALS (BOTH PROJECTS AND ARTICLES) DUE: 5/12/2017

PROJECTS AND ARTICLES DUE: 7/7/2017

Send proposals to Handwoven@interweave.com.

Handwoven Submission Guidelines 2017

Handwoven Project Return Form 2017

Handwoven Project at a Glance Form 2017

