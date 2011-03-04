Profile Draft for Handwoven’s Weave-Along

This two-block design is from Mary Meigs Atwater’s Shuttle-Craft Book of American Handweaving. The possibilities for four shaft weavers include designs in summer and winter, Atwater-Bronson lace, overshot, warp rep, taquete’, and crackle. Those with eight shafts can use doubleweave, various extensions of tied unit weaves, turned twill, huck lace, and more. If you have ten, twelve, or sixteen shafts, you can weave the design in different variations of damask, and more.

You can make adjustments to the design or its proportions to fit your requirements as long as you maintain its basic look.

The Weave-Along will end on August 1. Please post your finished pieces to the Weave-Along gallery.