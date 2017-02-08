Passing the Baton

As the wise author of Ecclesiastes said, “To every thing there is a season.” In my life, the season has come to spend more time with my 80-something parents while I still can, with my grandson before he’s all grown up, and with my weaving while I can still crawl under a loom. It has been my great joy and privilege to serve the weaving community as the editor of Handwoven, and it is also with joy and pride that I will soon hand the reins over to Susan E. Horton. You know her as a teacher, weaver, designer (and frequent Handwoven “cover girl”), and as the leader of our crack tech editing team. As of the May/June 2017 issue, you will also get to know her as Handwoven’s new editor. Please join me in welcoming her with the same kindness and generosity that you welcomed me years ago.

—Anita

“Fear and Loathing”, not quite! It’s more like “Fear and Loving” in my case. I was happily working from my home, weaving, and going to guild meetings when this opportunity to be the Handwoven Editor came up. Honestly, I hesitated at first. Then the idea of working for a magazine I love, and have subscribed to for almost 20 years, plus getting to actually see and touch the weaving projects, and working with other people who love fiber as much as I do was compelling. I came to realize that this chance wasn’t going to come around again for me. I took the plunge, and I have to say I’m so excited and so grateful that a lifetime of weaving and loving to write and edit have brought me to this position.

—Susan

