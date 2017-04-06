Products We Love: Botanical Colors Natural Dye Extract Kit

START DYEING—NATURALLY

Dye your handwoven cloth naturally with the Botanical Colors Natural Dye Extract Kit. Each kit includes five natural dyes—lac (red), logwood (purple), cutch (brown), fustic (golden yellow), and liquid saxon indigo (blue)—as well aluminum sulfate and cream of tartar. Perfect for dyeing protein fibers such as silk and wool, the kit has enough dye for 2 to 4 pounds of fiber! www.botanicalcolors.com

Explore Handwoven in our shop!