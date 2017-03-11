National Earmuff Day: March 13

In some parts of the world, March means spring. In many others, it still means cold weather and winter conditions. March has historically been the snowiest month in Colorado, which makes it the perfect time for those of us in the Interweave Fort Collins office to celebrate the invention of earmuffs. March 13 is officially National Earmuff Day in the United States in honor of the 1873 invention of earmuffs. At the age of fifteen, Chester Greenwood of Farmington, Maine was credited for inventing the winter wear out of necessity—his ears were cold.

Greenwood thought of the idea while ice skating. He asked his grandmother to sew something soft to a piece of wire. He soon sold them as “Champion Ear Protectors,” and after a few enhancements, he obtained a patent. Beginning in 1883, his factory employed Farmington area residents for many years. By the end of his life, an amazing 400,000 pairs per year were produced. Earmuffs weren’t his only invention holding a patent. Chester Greenwood was a productive member of society throughout his lifetime, but indeed, generations remember the earmuffs most fondly.

December 21 is Chester Greenwood Day in the state, and on the first Saturday of every December in his hometown, Chester and his appreciated invention are honored with the annual “Earmuff Parade.”

—Jenna

