There is a misconception among beginning weavers that interesting weaving requires a loom of more than 4-shafts. I have no interest in dissing 8-shaft looms or looms with even more shafts, but it’s a fact that many interesting weave structures are woven on only 4-shafts, and rep is one of those interesting weave structures.

Like many beginning weavers, I was initially attracted to rep because the clarity of the colors. Unlike overshot, one of the other interesting weave structures traditionally woven on 4-shaft looms, the colors in rep don’t mix. Its tight warp sett creates blocks of pure color. With other weave structures, you can try making yarn wraps using your warp yarns, but they won’t tell you what will happen when the weft crosses your warp. With rep, the warp and weft barely interact, if at all.

Rep’s weaving technique is unusual in the weaving world. Many of the rules that apply to other weave structures don’t apply to rep. For instance: rep uses two wefts, one that is very thick and one that is thin; there is no bubbling of the weft, it goes straight across the warp; there are specific ways to splice in a new shuttle of the thick weft but not for adding a new shuttle of thin weft; you are “allowed” to touch your selvedges.

Rep’s unusual weaving techniques are worth learning and Rosalie Neilson is the weaver who can teach them to you. Her video, Weaving Rep is detailed and informative. In the video, Rosalie teaches how to design, how to warp, and how to weave rep. With the Learn to Weave Rep Kit, you will also receive the Little Rep Gems Coasters Pattern which was one of my own exploration of rep weave on 4-shafts and the Summer Weaving Pattern Pack, a collection of brightly colored projects for 4 and 8-shaft looms.

Expand your knowledge of weaving techniques and learn to weave rep.

—Susan

Featured Image: Pile of cotton reels: Getty Images

