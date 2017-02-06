An issue of Handwoven called “Everyday Heirlooms” is right up my alley. As any weaver can attest, handwoven projects for the home are at their best when they are being used, and not while being saved for “good”. There is nothing more frustrating than giving a handwoven towel to someone who declares it to be too nice for them to use. My first instinct is to ask for it back, but now I’ve learned to tell them that it is more a compliment to me that it should wear out than to be saved. I’ve even gone so far as to say I will weave them another if the first one wears out. I can say that with some confidence; to date I’ve never thrown away a handwoven towel because it has worn out.

As weavers, Nancy Harvey and I have something in common, as she states in her article, “Weaving is Everywhere.” She too would like to have something handwoven in every room of her house. It isn’t only satisfying for me from an aesthetic sense or personal pride, but also because I believe it promotes the craft of weaving. When someone comes into our house for the first time, or any time, I want them to feel that it is a different space than most other homes. I have store-bought table runners but I prefer the ones that I’ve woven. We use rep-weave potholders and coasters daily. There are handwoven blankets on the couches and several chairs. Sometimes guests are even treated to handwoven napkins at the dinner table.

I am strangely drawn to handwoven towels. I take great pleasure in opening my towel drawer and seeing the colorful array of handwoven towels in a variety of styles and structures. If you join me in my little obsession, check out Mette Frokjaer’s Four by Four towels or Sharon Campbell’s Mission-Style Dish Towels. Wouldn’t they make drying the dishes a little more fun?

If table linens are your thing, both Beth Mullins and Susan Porter have woven beautiful table runners. Beth’s napery is calm and cool in blues and whites, while Susan’s runner is festive and sparkly, perfect for the holidays. If you want to weave something to casually impress your guests, look at the handwoven napkins and runner by Jenny Sennot, all woven on a rigid-heddle loom. Unlike paper napkins these napkins are reusable, making them both pretty and useful.

If you want to fill your home with handwovens, this issue can be your guide and inspiration. In addition to table linens and towels, you’ll find upholstery, blankets, pillows, and rugs, and advice from other weavers about weaving everyday heirlooms for the home.

—Susan

Featured Image: Mission Style Dish Towels by Sharon Campbells. Photos by Joe Coca.

Originally posted on September 15, 2015.

