Products We Love: Schacht End-delivery Shuttle

SCHACHT END-DELIVERY SHUTTLE

Weavers love end-delivery shuttles because they release yarn with a nice, even tension, which can lead to better, more even selvedges. Made from maple, these lightweight shuttles from Schacht Spindle Company are easy to thread and easy to use. As with all Schacht products, these shuttles are made in the USA. www.schachtspindle.com; (303) 442-3212

Also check out: Snip Yarn in Style and Start Dyeing-Naturally!

Explore Handwoven in our shop!