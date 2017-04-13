Products We Love: Schacht End-delivery Shuttle
SCHACHT END-DELIVERY SHUTTLE
Weavers love end-delivery shuttles because they release yarn with a nice, even tension, which can lead to better, more even selvedges. Made from maple, these lightweight shuttles from Schacht Spindle Company are easy to thread and easy to use. As with all Schacht products, these shuttles are made in the USA. www.schachtspindle.com; (303) 442-3212
These products were featured in Handwoven January/February 2017.
