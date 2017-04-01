Cozy Clothes for Rescued Elephants in India

Did you know elephants like to wear hats and mittens?

April Fool’s! How on earth could elephants wear mittens? But some elephants—especially the ones at Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center in Mathura, India—do benefit from jackets. When staff at the center warned of approaching subzero temperatures, knitters in a nearby village began making giant garments. The center cares for 20 rehabilitated elephants that have suffered from serious abuse, so they are not in the best physical condition. Many are disabled, blind, or suffer from arthritis made worse by the cold. Thanks to the knitters and staff, the rescued elephants at the center were kept warm through the winter.

“It is important to keep our elephants protected from the bitter cold during this extreme winter, as they are weak and vulnerable having suffered so much abuse making them susceptible to ailments such as pneumonia,” Wildlife SOS founder Kartick Satyanarayan told the Times of India.

The knitted garments cover the legs, back, and neck of the elephants. Wildlife SOS is planning to expand its facilities and rescue 50 more elephants this year, so I hope those village knitters are ready to stitch up some more warm jumpers for the new arrivals!

—Jenna

