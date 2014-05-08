Woven on my 4-shaft compact leclerc floor loom. I designed this handwoven scarf pattern. Although it’s a relatively simple repeat, I still had to stay very focused when weaving. If I mixed up where I was, it was difficult to find again.

I was running out of stash, so I wove it using 2/8 mercerized cotton. I usually like to use tencel or silk, but the cotton is nice too. It’s not as subtle, but that’s okay. I dyed the colours with natural dyes: indigo, golden rod, cochineal