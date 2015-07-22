Acorn Upholstery Fabric by Elyse Rogers
This beautiful upholstery fabric, designed by Elyse Rogers, uses 10/2 and 16/2 cotton and requires an 8-shaft loom with a 32″ weaving width.
One Comment
The only reference to the warp yarn is “16/2 unmercerized cotton (6,720 yd/lb; The Mannings), Marine”
As the Mannings closed over a year ago, I’m not sure what to get for a warp fiber. Is Marine the color?
If so, what color.
Thanks,