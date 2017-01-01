Yarn: the Movie | That’s Spinnertainment

The documentary Yarn: the Movie, which premiered at the annual South by Southwest 2016 Music, Film, and Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas in 2016, reveals how yarn has become a hot medium in the world of modern art. Narrated by prize-winning author Barbara Kingsolver and directed by Una Lorenzen, Yarn follows the creative pursuits of international artists connected by their use of yarn. The film features the colorful work of Polish crochet artist Olek, playful “yarn bomber” Tinna Thorudottir Thorvaldsdottir from Iceland, the knitted set designs of Sweden’s Cirkus Cirkör, and the vibrant public art of Japanese artist Toshiko Horiuchi MacAdam.

