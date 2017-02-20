Warmth

When it comes to keeping warm, visions of cashmere or qiviut may dance in our heads, but there’s more to warmth than fiber types. Preparation, drafting technique, and the use of the yarn all play a role in making a yarn a good insulator. Tell us about how you create yarn that traps heat. (Creative interpretations are welcome. Does some fiber warm your heart? Have you scorched fiber when dyeing? Use your imagination.)

Winter is the annual Natural Fibers Issue! This issue, we’re especially interested in these ideas: rare natural fibers; Montadale sheep; how to make the perfect handspun sock, and the Idaho Sheep Station. But we’re always eager to learn more about processing, spinning, and using natural fibers–plant or animal.

As usual, the issue will be organized loosely around themes, but we welcome articles that don’t fit tidily into them. We may ask to hold something for a future issue, so don’t hesitate to submit what’s on your mind.

We are looking for:

Feature articles—intriguing stories, profiles, history

Handspun projects—instructions using knitting, weaving, crochet, or other techniques with handspun yarn

How-to articles—tell us how it is done

Please include with your submission:

For feature or how-to articles: a brief description and detailed outline, supporting images. For handpun projects: Sketches and technical schematics (for garment); swatch of proposed stitch and sample of intended yarn (including details of weight and fiber). Your mailing address, phone number, and email address. Completed submission form. For articles, emailed submissions are highly encouraged. For our editorial guidelines, templates, photography requirements, or any questions, email spinoff@interweave.com.

Spin Off Call for Submissions Winter 2018

Spin Off Submissions Form Winter 2018

SUBMISSION DEADLINES

Submissions DUE: March 15, 2017

We will notify you of our decision by: March 29, 2017

Accepted proposals DUE: May 26, 2017

Mail to:

Spin Off Winter 2018

Interweave

4868 Innovation Drive

Fort Collins, CO 80525

(800) 272-2193

http://www.interweave.com/spin-off-magazine/

spinoff@interweave.com

