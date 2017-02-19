That’s Spinnertainment: The Shepherd’s View

Has the urban grind got you down? City-dwelling spinners often connect with nature only when playing with unwashed fleece.

For many of us, the animals that provide our fiber are an endless source of fascination. We are enchanted not only by the creatures themselves but also by the people who raise them. We envision romantic rolling hills of pasture with sheep grazing in the morning mist. For shepherd James Rebanks, author of The Shepherd’s Life, this is his terrain in the English Lake District.

Rebanks is back, camera in hand, with a new volume, The Shepherd’s View: Modern Photographs from an Ancient Landscape. This time, his essays are augmented by over eighty striking images of the countryside, its inhabitants, and their sheep. Through his lens we comprehend the delicate network that has long supported the shepherding way of life. The photographs and eloquent prose endeavor to capture a true sense of place and a reverence for a time-honored way of life.

—Elizabeth Prose

Rebanks, James. The Shepherd’s View: Modern Photographs from an Ancient Landscape. New York: Flatiron Books, 2016.

