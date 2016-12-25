Rams (2015), directed by Grímur Hákonarson, tells the story of two sheep-farming brothers in rural Iceland who have not spoken to one another in 40 years. Their prize-winning rams come from an ancient line of sheep. When their stock and livelihood come under attack from disease, the authorities try to contain the outbreak by destroying all of the animals. Each brother deals with the disaster in his own way in an attempt to sustain their threatened way of life.

Rams. Directed by Grímur Hákonarson. Cohen Media Group, 2015. Film.