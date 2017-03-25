Tales of a Beginner Spinner: My Spinning Journey

My spinning journey began only a short time after my move to Colorado and a matter of days after I began my new job as Editorial Assistant for Specialty Fiber at Interweave. Luckily for me, this is the perfect place for a beginning crafter. I’m surrounded by people who knit, crochet, spin, weave, bead, and sew. Everyone is eager to show you their latest project or WIP (work in progress), and they will be happy to teach you their trade over lunch or coffee. That is exactly what I found with Elizabeth Prose, my new colleague and spinning teacher extraordinaire. Here’s a full summary of my exciting journey into the world of spinning!

“My first spinning lesson was on a Monday. In preparation, I took home a castle spinning wheel from the office for the weekend. I felt humbled by its presence—and a bit intimidated, to be honest. I also took home Maggie Casey’s book Start Spinning: Everything You Need to Know to Make Great Yarn and corresponding Start Spinning video…” Read More

“By my second lesson, I had been spinning for a little over a week. The wheel and I had become close friends as we traveled to and from work together, the wheel buckled safely into my passenger seat. Now that I was more familiar with the spinning wheel, it was time to focus on controlling the diameter of my yarn…” Read More

“After I spun two bobbins of colored yarn, it was time to tackle plying. Right away, the whole spinning apparatus expanded. I needed not only to understand the wheel itself, but also to become familiar with the lazy kate that held bobbins of singles…” Read More

“During three weeks of spinning on the wheel, I have spun in both directions, switched whorls, adjusted the tension and drive band, and even screwed one of the feet back on. But since the spinning world is vast, the time has come for me to move on from the wheel and learn something new, the drop spindle…” Read More

“Going from the drop spindle to an electric spinning wheel is like jumping from an ancient era into a modern one. The spindle is a primitive tool that requires patience and dedication; the e-spinner is a device designed for efficiency and, perhaps, instant gratification. As a typical millennial, I love that!…” Read More

“Learning to spin was a whirlwind of new experiences, and after relocating far from home to take on a new job, I was feeling particularly open to new things. Spinning entered my life at a transition period where I was into both trying different things and thinking introspectively about the journey of life. Spinning lessons became spinning life lessons…” Read More

—Jenna

