Yarnitecture: A Knitter’s Guide to Spinning: Building Exactly the Yarn You Want by Jillian Moreno

Like an on-screen love affair, it is captivating to witness Jillian Moreno’s passion for handspinning. This is no fling—her sizzling romance with fiber has developed over the years, beginning in her early days at Interweave and culminating in her new book.

Indeed, Jillian and yarn have something going on. She came to spinning as a knitter and spins to use her yarns. This factor is evident throughout Yarnitecture. Included are a dozen knitting patterns by some Reviews of today’s most beloved designers. Yet the real heart of the book is in its fervor for the craft of creating delicious handspun.

North Adams, Massachusetts: Storey, 2016. Hardcover, 240 pages, $29.95. ISBN 9781612125213.

www.storey.com/books/yarnitecture

—Elizabeth

Make a date with Jillian and your fiber stash and spin up a love story of your own!