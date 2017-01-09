I love scarf knitting patterns. The great thing about scarves is that they can be any size and can be absolutely basic or incredibly intricate. Also, in most cases, one size fits all.

I keep an extra knitted scarf project in my car, just in case—you never know when you might have a moment to work on something. Eventually after enough visits to the doctor or children's sporting events, I have a scarf—a new one for me, a gift for a friend, or on occasion, a scarf for a stranger who just needs something to keep warm.

Spinning your own yarn is a great way to relax! Spinning also gives you a chance to appreciate the variety of textures and luscious fibers running through your fingers. The variations and imperfections of handspun yarn are delightful reminders of the spinning process—the organic nature of making yarn by hand. The experience of spinning your own handspun yarns and finding the perfect hand knitting patterns to showcase your work is a spinner’s dream come true.

The free scarf knitting patterns included in this downloadable eBook, 5 Free Knitting Patterns: Knitting Scarf Patterns from Spin-Off, are sure to keep the spinner in you delighted and the knitter in you overjoyed with knitted scarves that are sure to become favorites. We’ve gathered an amazing variety of free scarf patterns, including a few easy scarf knitting patterns that offer step-by-step instructions to ensure your success in knitting scarves for every occasion. Whether you’re looking for function, fashion, or simply adding to your collection of free patterns, this collection is a must-have!

You’ll find these FREE scarf knitting patterns inside:

Free Knit Scarf Pattern



Morning Surf by Jackie Erickson-Schweitzer

The Morning Surf is knitted in a simple lace-type structure that works up quickly because of the dropped yarnovers. The undulating design is particularly suitable for showcasing variegated yarn. This incredibly versatile pattern works well with any color scheme. Whether you use a silk Merino yarn, hand dyed yarn, or variegated yarn this pattern is sure to get your creative ideas flowing. If you love knitting with wool, download your free eBook to see many of the different variations of this gorgeous pattern that have been made.

Pygora Scarf Knitting Pattern



Plush Pygora by Carol Huebscher Rhoades

This luxurious adornment shows off the beauty of the pygora fiber while displaying the incredible design of this knitting pattern. Don’t wait to start spinning your yarn to knit this snuggly scarf pattern. Spinning yarn by hand is truly a remarkable experience that is like none other. Turning natural fiber into handspun yarn is an amazing process that yields this beautifully textured yarn that you have made yourself. The only thing that’s better than wearing something that you have made from your handspun yarn, is giving this exceptional gift to someone you love.

How to Knit a Scarf with Scrap Yarn



Spontaneous by Charlene Anderson

This lovely scarf pattern is meant to incorporate different pieces of yarn, from other projects or samples that you’ve accumulated. The different flecks of color add to the overall beauty in the simple design. Try this great pattern with different handspun yarn: Merino wool yarn, hand dyed yarn, variegated yarn, or any kind of silk Merino yarn, and see the different results. This knitting scarf design is truly spontaneous, whenever you decide, go ahead and add a little extra color. Let the fun begin!

Free Scarf Knitting Pattern



The Helix by Stephenie Gaustad

It’s not hard to believe that seaweed was the inspiration for this amazing ruffled scarf! This beautiful handspun knitted scarf is sure to showcase your spinning abilities. Stephenie Gaustad walks you through her experience of spinning this luscious yarn on her takli. With some minor manipulation and pre-drafting, she turned a free gift of mauve Merino/silk fiber into a beautiful plied yarn blend. The pattern for this flowing feminine Helix Scarf is must-have for your knitting pattern collection.

How to Knit a Scarf



Undulation By Adriana Schoenberg

What would you do with 4 ounces of a richly colored luscious wool already carded into batts? Adriana Shoenberg decided to split them up into strips, pre-draft them, and spin them into a soft and stunning yarn for use on this beautiful purple piece. Made from wool, alpaca, mohair, and silk, this colorful knit scarf is sure to become a favorite you’ll reach for on chilly days!

There is nothing more satisfying than knitting with handspun yarn and then wearing your beautiful yarn creation for friends and family. Feeling the natural texture of the fiber flowing through your fingers as you spin connects you to the creative beauty and organic nature of the handspun yarn process. Then, take the process a step further and use your yarn to create your favorite hand knitting patterns. To get you started (whether you’re just learning or have been knitting for years) we’ve put together this beautiful collection of free scarf patterns. Whether you’ve been looking for a simple lace scarf, a spontaneous scarf combining different scraps of yarn, wanting to try out short rows, have been dazzled by modular knitting, or have been hoping to find a knit scarf pattern for a plush pygora, you won’t be disappointed. Each of these knitting patterns for scarves stands on its own with charm and versatility.

Whether you are looking for a bright and colorful scarf to knit or a hand dyed yarn pattern, this eBook, 5 Free Knitting Patterns: Knitting Scarf Patterns from Spin-Off, has everything you need. These handspun knitting patterns will have you wearing the scarf you made, with one of a kind handspun yarn. Have fun with these and feel free to share this free eBook (and the scarves you make) with your friends.

Happy spinning,

