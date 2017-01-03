First Fiber of the New Year
The first few days of the New Year are some of favorites. In the early years of my spinning and knitting obsession, I would use this time to tidy and tally my UFOs (unfinished objects) that were languishing in my fiber closet. No more. I finally realized that if I forgo this New Year’s tradition, I can answer honestly when asked how many projects I have in progress: “I have no idea.”
In some parts of my life, I try to stay on task and always finish what I start. In contrast, I’ve always found that I do my best creative work with the most joy when I give myself the choice to continue working on a project or to lay it aside. Sometimes I’ve learned what I needed from one design and I’m ready to put a technique to use in a different way. Sometimes I just crave a different color or fiber. This often feels like a gift—the freedom to move forward. Do you have UFOs in your closet?
I think this January calls for a fresh start. There is nothing quite like the thrill of casting on or warping with handspun yarns. I have two projects that are first in the cue for New Year’s Day:
Every time I hand out Smoothie Batts from LunabudKnits in my handspinning workshops, I start daydreaming about weaving one into a gradient scarf. Now is the time! I’ve spun a monochromatic Smoothie Batt into a singles yarn, and I’ll spin a vintage batt from Crosspatch Creations for the warp. This colorway was designed for the 2006 SOAR (Spin-Off Autumn Retreat) in Lake Tahoe, so it has been marinating in my stash for quite some time. (Lunabudknits is now called Deep Dyed Yarns.)
For years, I have wanted to spin, knit, and weave a Norwegian Fanatrøyer. These beautiful black and white cardigans typically have woven bands on the cuffs, neck, and fronts. I started swatching this fall with several different fibers and plan to use Black Norwegian and Cheviot wool tops from Louet North America.
Welcome, 2017!
Kate