Tool Profile: Drumcarder

What is a drumcarder? A fiber preparation tool used for aligning fiber, blending, and creating batts, it’s composed of two parallel drums covered in carding cloth. The smaller licker-in drum feeds the fiber onto the larger drum, the swift. Operation is controlled either by hand crank or motor. The batt is then lifted off with a doffing rod.

Pro:

A drumcarder blends fibers beautifully. Carded fiber spins yarn on the woolen spectrum.

Con:

Fibers not aligned as much as combing. An investment—drumcarders can be pricey.

Tip:

In her article “Make Your Drumcarder Your Friend for Life,” featured in the Spring 2017 issue of Spin Off, Deb Menz explains, “The purpose of a drumcarder is to open up and generally align fibers to make spinning easier and more controllable. It can also be a great tool for color and fiber blending.”

Deb’s tips include:

Use clean fiber. Once grease gets in the carding cloth, it’s hard to remove.

Tease fibers open before feeding them to the drumcarder.

Feed fiber a small amount at a time.

Keep the sides of the drums free of stray fibers.

—Elizabeth

Find more great spinning tips from Deb Menz!