Tool Profile: Drumcarder
What is a drumcarder? A fiber preparation tool used for aligning fiber, blending, and creating batts, it’s composed of two parallel drums covered in carding cloth. The smaller licker-in drum feeds the fiber onto the larger drum, the swift. Operation is controlled either by hand crank or motor. The batt is then lifted off with a doffing rod.
Pro:
A drumcarder blends fibers beautifully. Carded fiber spins yarn on the woolen spectrum.
Con:
Fibers not aligned as much as combing. An investment—drumcarders can be pricey.
Tip:
In her article “Make Your Drumcarder Your Friend for Life,” featured in the Spring 2017 issue of Spin Off, Deb Menz explains, “The purpose of a drumcarder is to open up and generally align fibers to make spinning easier and more controllable. It can also be a great tool for color and fiber blending.”
Deb’s tips include:
- Use clean fiber. Once grease gets in the carding cloth, it’s hard to remove.
- Tease fibers open before feeding them to the drumcarder.
- Feed fiber a small amount at a time.
- Keep the sides of the drums free of stray fibers.
—Elizabeth