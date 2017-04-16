DIY String Art: 24 Designs to Create and Hang By Jesse Dresbach

Searching for something old—that’s new again—to do with your handspun? Step back to an art movement popular in the 1960s and 1970s. DIY String Art adds an updated twist to a retro craft.

Jesse Dresbach, proprietor of the online shop NineRed.Etsy.com, guides you through the tools and skills to create string art. Wood, hammer, nails, and some string (make your own!) are the springboard to this reimagined technique. Dresbach demonstrates methods for wrapping, gives tips on design variations, and anticipates potential problems with a list of solutions. Although Dresbach recommends using embroidery floss or crochet cotton, a fine laceweight handspun could create a truly distinctive look. Or try adding some art yarns to the mix to take your string art to another dimension. Keep in mind, though, that thicker handspun yarns may require longer nails.

Inside are twenty-four projects with varying degrees of difficulty, from the simple “Put a Bird on It” to the more challenging “Retro Spirograph.” These designs are but a glimpse of the potential for string art. Add an unexpected twist and show off the artistry of that special skein—string up a piece of wall art!

Blue Ash, Ohio: Interweave, 2016. Paperback, 128 pages, $21.99. ISBN 9781632504678. www.interweavestore.com

—Elizabeth

