Weldon’s Mystery Project: Knitted Rugs

Last week, we shared with you a Weldon’s mystery project, the Knitted Beaded Cuffs. This week, we offer up another mysterious Victorian knitting project for you to cast on from the pages of Weldon’s Practical Needlework, Volume 1: Knitted Rugs. The Knitted Rugs lack an accompanying illustration. What on earth do these Weldon’s Knitted Rugs look like?

Here is the pattern just as it was presented in 1886, with neither alterations nor corrections. If you’re willing, we encourage you to cast on and email us a photo at piecework@interweave.com.

Happy knitting!

Elizabeth

Knitted Rugs.

Very serviceable rugs are made by knitting up all odd pieces of wool as follows: Cast on 14 stitches on very coarse needles with coarse cotton. Knit garter stitch, putting in colours of wool to suit the taste, and the more mixed they are, the more Oriental-looking will be your work, thus black, yellow, purple, and such colours are effective. Knit as much as you may desire, which depends upon the size of rug required, then hold over a kettle of boiling water and steam it thoroughly. Let it dry, cut the edges and fringe out. It can be made in pieces and sewn together, if a large rug is wanted; otherwise the weight is very great in working, and it becomes cumbersome. Use very coarse, strong cotton for the foundation.

