Vintage Knitting and Crochet Patterns

PieceWork recommends a needlework book of interest:

A Stitch in Time: v. 1: Vintage Knitting & Crochet Patterns 1920-1949

by Jane Waller and Susan Crawford

If knitting retro-style designs are a staple of your knitting basket, crack open a copy of A Stitch in Time. Featuring 59 women’s knitting and crochet patterns from the roaring 1920s through the post-war 1940s all knit in modern yarns and sized for the contemporary woman. The standard cardigans and sweaters are all represented, plus a swimsuit and underwear—oh my! These timeless vintage patterns are anything but old fashioned.

Wigan, Lancashire, England: Arbour House Publishing, 2010. Softcover, 356 pages, $49.95. ISBN 978-0955620621.

Explore more from PieceWork in our shop!