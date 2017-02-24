PieceWork recommends a needlework book of interest

Hoopla: The Art of Unexpected Embroidery, Leanne Prain

Vancouver, British Columbia: Arsenal Pulp Press, 2011. Softcover, 408 pages, $29.95. ISBN 978-1-55152-406-1.

Embroidery as a contemporary artist’s medium may be unexpected to some, but Hoopla upends any preconceived-embroidery stereotypes. Featuring twenty-eight profiles of needleworkers at the forefront of modern-day embroidery, artists include Jenny Hart of Sublime Stitching and Sherry Lynn Wood of the Tattooed Baby Doll Project. The projects, such as the ransom-note pillow, stray from the norm, break the rules, and push the boundaries of craft, yet maintain a reverence for history and technique.

—Elizabeth

