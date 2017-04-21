PieceWork recommends a needlework book of interest:

Tudor Roses by Alice Starmore

Knitting a sweater from Alice Starmore’s 1998 classic Tudor Roses has been at the top of many a knitter’s bucket list for the past two decades. This newly available, revised, and updated edition features fourteen designs by Alice and her daughter, Jade Starmore, based on the women of the historical Tudor period in England. The exquisite stranded colorwork and complex cables will keep your needles engrossed as you follow the twists and turns of this legendary family’s exploits.

Mineola, New York: Dover Publications, 2017. Softcover, 176 pages, $29.95. ISBN 978-0486817187.

—Elizabeth

Find more great projects in PieceWork’s annual Historical Knitting issues!