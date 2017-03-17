Timeless Knitting Classic

PieceWork recommends a needlework book of interest

The Principles of Knitting by June Hemmons Hiatt

Looking for time-honored tips to improve your knitting? The Principles of Knitting is now back in print. This long-revered volume is the go-to reference for designers and novices alike. A true knitting classic, it has been fully revised and updated. June Hemmons Hiatt explains each technique in detail. Her methods are informed by years of knitting experience—it’s like have a knitting teacher guiding you step-by-step. No knitter’s library is complete without a copy!

New York: Simon & Shuster, 2012. Hardcover, 712 pages, $45. ISBN 978-1-4165-3517-1.

