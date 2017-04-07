Shetland Lace’s Legacy

PieceWork recommends a needlework book of interest

A Legacy of Shetland Lace by Shetland Guild of Spinners, Knitters, Weavers, and Dyers

In A Legacy of Shetland Lace, the Shetland Guild of Spinners, Knitters, Weavers, and Dyers have captured the essence of their collective knitting heritage and made it available to knitters far and wide. Featuring 21 designs, from the traditional to modern, this book has patterns for shawls, scarves, and sweaters for the lace novice to expert knitter. Included are instructions for different blocking methods, brief biographies of the designers, and a helpful glossary to aid in deciphering unfamiliar Shetland knitting terms.

Lerwick, Shetland, Scotland: The Shetland Times, 2012. Softcover , 100 pages, $49.95. ISBN 978-1-904746-76-8.

—Elizabeth

