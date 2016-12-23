The Last Word: PieceWork recommends media of interest

The AQS Guide to Quilt Care

The American Quilt Society

Paducah, Kentucky: AQS Publishing, 2011. Softcover, 48 pages, $9.95. ISBN 978-1-60460-010-0.

This small reference book covers very basic quilt care. Tips on displaying, shipping, and insuring, and the importance of quilt appraisers are included as well. Finally, you’ll find the glossary of terms and a rich list of resources.

You Did What in the Ditch?: Folklore of the American Quilter

Dr. John L. Oldani

St. Louis, Missouri: Reedy Press, 2011. Softcover, 128 pages, $14.99. ISBN 978-1-935806-01-1.

Dr. Oldani presents an interesting and entertaining glimpse into the traditions and folklore from our quilting ancestors. Superstitions, vocabulary, poetry, pattern naming, and more are offered. You Did What in the Ditch? Is not intended to be a stuffy history lesson but to enlighten and preserve the spirit and community of quilting folklore.