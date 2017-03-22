A Charade from the Pages of Ladies’ Needlework Crochet
From the pages of Ladies’ Needlework; Crochet; Tales and Poetry: A Melange of Instructions and Amusements, originally published in 1849 and available as a PieceWork eBook. In celebration of “Those Weird Victorians,” we offer up a “Charade” to delight and amuse you.Share it with your stitching group, guild, or on social media.
CHARADE.
My first in music oft appears,
And also in declining years;
And further too, I’ll prove it clear,
It often may proceed from fear.
My second oft will cause my first,
And likewise evils most accurst;
Emblem of war, where’er it goes,
‘Tis followed by unnumber’d woes.
My whole a pleasing contrast forms,
A nation’s pride his tomb adorns;
His memory with love we cherish:
Genius like his can never perish.
ANSWER TO CHARADE.
In music it is very common to make,
The end of a song turn off with a shake;
And a spear will bring with, wherever it toes,
A train of oppression, and unnumbered woes:
Put these together, and there will appear
The name that we cherish—immortal Shakespear.
*The “Charade” is presented exactly how it was in the original with no corrections.
Purchase Ladies’ Needlework; Crochet; Tales and Poetry: A Melange of Instructions and Amusements in our shop!