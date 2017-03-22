A Charade from the Pages of Ladies’ Needlework Crochet

From the pages of Ladies’ Needlework; Crochet; Tales and Poetry: A Melange of Instructions and Amusements, originally published in 1849 and available as a PieceWork eBook. In celebration of “Those Weird Victorians,” we offer up a “Charade” to delight and amuse you.Share it with your stitching group, guild, or on social media.

CHARADE.

My first in music oft appears,

And also in declining years;

And further too, I’ll prove it clear,

It often may proceed from fear.

My second oft will cause my first,

And likewise evils most accurst;

Emblem of war, where’er it goes,

‘Tis followed by unnumber’d woes.

My whole a pleasing contrast forms,

A nation’s pride his tomb adorns;

His memory with love we cherish:

Genius like his can never perish.

ANSWER TO CHARADE.

In music it is very common to make,

The end of a song turn off with a shake;

And a spear will bring with, wherever it toes,

A train of oppression, and unnumbered woes:

Put these together, and there will appear

The name that we cherish—immortal Shakespear.

*The “Charade” is presented exactly how it was in the original with no corrections.

