For those who use knitted wool soakers over cloth diapers, the Victorians have got you covered so to speak. Next up are the striking knitted drawers, presumably for a toddler. Featured in the pages of Peterson’s Magazine, is a pair of jaunty knitted drawers just begging to be cast on. The design is attributed to a Mrs. Jane Weaver as are all of the other Peterson’s knitting projects. But who is she?

The PieceWork editorial staff has searched high and low for information on this mystery woman. Was she an actual woman or a pseudonym for Peterson’s staff members? Is she one of the several women whose portraits grace the cover of the undated bound edition of all the issues of Peterson’s from 1862 that PieceWork acquired a few years ago? Inquiring minds want to know. If you have information on this mystery woman, please email us at piecework@interweave.com with Jane Weaver in the subject line.

The pattern for the Knitted Drawers is part of the PieceWork Presents: 12 Knitting Patterns from 1862 Peterson’s Magazine eBook. The instructions are reproduced just as they appeared in the original without corrections or alterations. Featuring a placket of “porcelain buttons” and a “cord and tassels,” these Knitted Drawers are sure to add a bit of Victorian flair to a wee one’s wardrobe.

—Elizabeth

