PieceWork recommends a needlework book of interest:

Heirloom Knitting Skills: A Stitch in Time by Rita Taylor

Cast on your own heirloom knitting project with the help of Rita Taylor. Heirloom Knitting Skills: A Stitch in Time contains 150 stitch patterns along with projects reminiscent of the past but with a contemporary feel. The “Heirloom Baby Blanket” is especially lovely and will be cherished for generations. Learn about knitting history while perusing the stitch and knitting patterns all supported by more than 300 photographs, illustrations, and diagrams.

Hauppauge, New York: Barron’s Educational Series, 2013. Softcover, 144 pages, $18.99. ISBN 978-1-4380-0195-1.

—Elizabeth

