Handmade with Love, from PieceWork

The editorial staff of PieceWork loves all things handmade, from the simple—Valentine’s Day cards crafted with glitter, markers, paper doilies, paste, and construction paper—to the intricate—a handknitted Orenburg shawl. For this Valentine’s Day, we wanted to share some of our favorite heart-shaped projects, including this lovely velvet sachet to sew, from the January/February 2004 issue of PieceWork.

Heart Lace on a Velvet Sachet

Inspired by an antique heart-shaped pincushion in Loene McIntyre’s collection, Melinda Barta used matching sewing thread to whipstitch antique lace to a purchased red velvet heart sachet to make a captivating Valentine’s Day gift. The lace, decorated with tiny hearts, originally edged a handkerchief that we found at a local consignment shop.

Other heart-themed projects from the January/February 2004 issue include a blackwork heart motif to embroider inspired by the Embroiderers’ Guild of America’s (EGA) extensive needlework collection and an embroidered tea towel with tumbling red hearts that evoke the kitchen towels popular in the 1930s. All three projects celebrate Valentine’s Day—handmade, with love. What a perfect way to let know someone you care!

These are just a few of the things we adore from PieceWork. And we’re wishing each of you a perfect Valentine’s Day!

—The PieceWork Team

Featured Image: The PieceWork editorial team (left to right: Elizabeth Prose, assistant editor; Kathy Mallo, managing editor; Jeane Hutchins, editor; and Jenna Fear, editorial assistant). Photo by George Boe.

Find love in PieceWork!