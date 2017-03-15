Do You Love Handknitted Socks?

If you love handknitted socks, we have a job for you! The deadline for PieceWork’s January/February 2018 12th annual Historical Knitting issue is looming. Below are the details. I so hope many of you will send us your submissions. We’re looking for stories and projects on socks through the ages. Be sure to review our Contributor Guidelines.

PieceWork Editorial Calendar 2018 Jan-Sept.

We’ve had all sorts of socks featured in past issues of PieceWork. The ones shown here are just a few examples. I especially love the stories behind them:

For the January/February 2013 issue, Priscilla Gibson-Roberts wrote about a sock in a family’s collection that had been knitted sometime between 1840 and 1860 in “A Nineteenth-Century Armenian Sock”; her adaption of the sock is stunning.

Carrie Brezine based her “Magdalena de Cao Viejo Stockings” on artifacts from the colonial town of Magdalena de Cao Viejo in Peru. This is a companion project to her fascinating article “The Oldest Knitting in the New World” found in the January/February 2014 issue.

Christopher John Brooke Phillips contributed “Victoria’s Passion: Queen Victoria’s Unremitting Love of All Things Lace” to the May/June 2014 issue. Among the lace items that Queen Victoria loved one sock has survived; it is a knitted-lace stocking from Shetland. In her companion project, Debbie O’Neill incorporated traditional Shetland motifs and techniques into a pair of contemporary socks.

Here’s the information on the 2018 Historical Knitting issue. I’m so looking forward to your submissions! If you have any questions, please email piecework@interweave.com.

January/February 2018— SOCKS THROUGH THE AGES

For our 12th annual Historical Knitting issue, we want to dive deep into the story of socks through the centuries. When people learned to quit stuffing their shoes with fleece or straw and begin crafting supple, well-fitting foot coverings, humanity took a great step forward. Take a tour of the myriad of techniques for casting on, heel-turning, ribbing, embellishing, and knitting toe-up or top-down. Explore the social history of socks, from royal gifts to dowry offerings, from Asia to Europe to the Americas.

PROPOSAL DEADLINE: MAY 8, 2017

Send submissions to: piecework@interweave.com or to the mailing address:

PieceWork Submissions

Interweave, a division of F+W

4868 Innovation Drive

Fort Collins, CO 80525-5576 USA

Happy sock knitting and writing!

Jeane

Featured Image: Left: Priscilla Gibson-Roberts tour-de-force adaption of a sock originally knitted between 1840 and 1860. Center: Carrie Brezine’s stand-out “Magdalena de Cao Viejo Stockings.” Right: Debbie O’Neill’s contemporary socks incorporate traditional Shetland motifs and techniques. All photos by Joe Coca.

