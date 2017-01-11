File This One Under: Do Not Try This at Home

I never thought I would have to warn you to not make something from the pages of Weldon’s, but these projects are unsafe for any home. Weldon’s Practical Needlework, Volume 7, Practical Crinkled Tissue Paper Work, First Series, seems like a tame collection of flower-pot covers, paper flowers, and other assorted whimsies, but don’t be fooled. Lurking in these pages are a few projects not practical or useful.

“The paper insect is very pretty and effective as a candle shade, while it is especially useful upon piano candles, as it shades the light from the eyes without diverting it from the music,” claims Weldon’s. However, place this Butterfly Candle Shade on a piano candle, and you’ll soon be hearing the music of the fire alarm.

If the Butterfly Candle Shade hasn’t started a fire, the Gas-Globe Cover is sure to do the trick. Weldon’s suggests that this Gas-Globe Cover could also be used as a Flower-Pot Cover. I agree; that is a much safer option.

As impractical as the globe cover and candle shade are, my personal favorite is the Fly Rest. Lure your little winged guests to their “final” resting place. Weldon’s advises, “If these are hung beneath the gas chandelier they really form a novel and useful ornament.” Novel indeed—I think not!

If the idea of setting your house ablaze with crinkled tissue paper work makes you cringe, try knitting the more practical projects from Weldon’s found in Nancy Bush’s eBook, Knitting Vintage Socks. Knitted socks are a much safer crafting option!

—Elizabeth

