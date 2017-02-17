PieceWork recommends a needlework book of interest

Firefly’s Step-by-Step Encyclopedia of Needlecraft: Patchwork, Embroidery, Quilting, Sewing, Knitting, Crochet, Applique Plus Dozens of Projects with How-to Instructions.

Edited by Louise Dixon. Buffalo, New York: Firefly Books, 2011. Softcover, 320 pages, $29.95. ISBN 978-1-55407-925-4.

Are you in need of an all-purpose needlework reference? Look no further. Firefly’s Step-by-Step Encyclopedia of Needlecraft is the perfect resource for stitchers of all levels. This bountiful volume boasts a wide breadth of needlework knowledge from knitting and crochet to quilting, appliqué, and embroidery. The detailed instructions, step-by-step photos, and over 50 projects will have you reaching for this encyclopedia of needlecraft again and again.

Purchase these products in our shop!