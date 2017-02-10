PieceWork recommends media of interest:

Kaffe Fassett: Dreaming in Color: An Autobiography, Kaffe Fassett

New York: STC Craft/Melanie Falick Books, 2012. Hardcover, 224 pages, $40. ISBN 978-1-58479-996-2.

A passion for color has been the guiding force behind the work of Kaffe Fassett. Quilting, knitting, and needlepoint have all benefited from his vivid color sense. Born in Big Sur, California, in 1937, Fassett studied painting at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston before he became known for his colorful knitwear and fabrics. Although he will be 80 this year, he is still actively engaged in his craft and gives lectures on his unique use of color. This is a must read for all fans of this master of hues.

Elizabeth

