Colorwork Extraordinaire

Alice Starmore’s Charts for Color Knitting: New and Expanded Edition, Alice Starmore

Mineola, New York: Dover Publications, 2011. Softcover, 160 pages, $19.95. ISBN 978-0-486-48463-1.

Knitting an Alice Starmore sweater is at the top of many knitters’ bucket lists. Her masterful colorwork is admired far and wide for its depth and complexity. Back in print after many years, this expanded edition contains charted motifs of traditional patterns from around the world and practical guidance on how to incorporate them into your knitted garments.

Elizabeth

