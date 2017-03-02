What Does This Weldon’s Baby’s Knitted Boot Look Like?

During the Victorian era, long before Ravelry, sock knitters looked to Weldon’s Practical Needlework for inspiration. Teeming with projects for babies and children, Weldon’s Practical Knitter, Volume 1, First Series includes the Baby’s Knitted Boot. But wait—there is no illustration—not very practical. Lacking Pinterest and Instagram, a Victorian knitter would just cast on!

BABY’S KNITTED BOOT

ANY colour desired can be used for this pretty little boot, which is arranged with a ball of Saxony wool and four needles as follows: Cast on 66 stitches on one needle. Knit four rows plain, remembering always to slip first stitch. Knit four rows plain, with white or blue silk, for the border at the top. Knit forty-nine rows plain, with wool. 57th row—Slip one, purl one, * wool forward, purl two together *, repeat to end of row. Knit six rows plain. Divide the stitches evenly on three needles, 22 stitches on each needle. Complete the pattern on the centre needle first; this is the instep. Knit seven rows across it plain. At the beginning and end of the eighth row, narrow. Repeat these eight rows seven times, when you will have 8 stitches left. Break off wool. Take the right-hand needle upon which there are 22 stitches, and with it pick up 28 stitches on the edge of the instep just knitted, also knit 4 of the stitches left on the instep needle; this will give you 54 stitches on one needle. Take another needle and knit first the remaining four (on the instep needle), pick up 28 stitches on the other side of the instep, and knit the 22 on the last needle. Knit eighteen rows. At the beginning of the nineteenth row, slip one; knit two, narrow; knit twenty-eight, narrow; knit thirteen, narrow; knit eight, narrow; knit thirteen, narrow; knit twenty-eight, narrow; knit three. 20th row—Knit plain 21st row—Slip one; knit two, narrow; knit twenty-seven, narrow; knit eleven, narrow; knit eight, narrow; knit eleven, narrow; knit twenty-seven, narrow; knit three. 22nd row—Plain. 23rd row—Slip one; knit one, narrow; knit twenty-six, narrow; knit nine, narrow; knit eight, narrow; knit nine, narrow; knit twenty-six, narrow; knit three. 24th row—Plain. 25th row—Slip one; knit two, narrow; knit twenty-five, narrow; knit seven, narrow; knit eight, narrow; knit seven, narrow; knit twenty-five, narrow; knit three. 26th row—Plain. 27th row—Slip one; knit two, narrow; knit twenty-four, narrow; knit five, narrow; knit eight, narrow; knit five, narrow; knit twenty-four, narrow; knit three. Knit six rows plain; bind off, and sew together.

We hope you will cast on and knit Weldon’s Baby’s Knitted Boot. Please share it with us via email at piecework@interweave.com. We’d love to see what it looks like!

Happy knitting,

Elizabeth

Start knitting Weldon’s Baby’s Knitted Boot today!