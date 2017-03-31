PieceWork recommends a needlework book of interest:

Aran Lace: 101 Original Lace Cable Stitch Designs by Annie Maloney

Two great knitted-stitch patterns that look great together are cables and lace. Aran Lace features 101 original stitch patterns. The instructions are both written and charted with black-and-white illustrations. The included panels and all-over-repeating patterns are perfect for inserting into everything from sweaters to shawls and scarves.

Belleville, Ontario, Canada: Annie Maloney, 2010. Spiralbound, 101 pages, $29.95. ASIN -B004I7LSQG.

—Elizabeth

