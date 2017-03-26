Yarn Review: Cormo Wool
Cormo is a special breed of sheep developed in the 1960s in Tasmania by I.K. Downie. Downie bred Corriedale with superfine Saxon Merino sheep to achieve high fertility, fast growth, and heavy fleece weight. Cormo sheep are medium-sized compared to other breeds, which means they consume less food and generally require less maintenance than other breeds. Cormo sheep are raised in Australia, Argentina, China, the United States, Italy, and Belgium. Cormo wool knits up into a versatile fabric that maintains stunning stitch definition.
Gauge+Tension
Content 100% Montana Cormo wool
Put-Up 410 yd [375 m]/ 3 3/4 oz [106 g]
Construction 2-ply
Care Handwash dry flat
Recommended Gauge 24–26 sts = 4″ (10 cm) on size 3–5 (3.25–3.75 mm) needles
This soft and squishy Cormo yarn has a bit of sheen to it and knits up with beautiful stitch definition and lovely drape. G+T’s Cormo sportweight yarn is available in four modern colorways plus natural white. www.gaugeandtension.com
Elsawool
Content 100% Colorado and Montana Cormo wool
Put-Up 237 yd [217 m]/4 oz [113 g]
Construction 2-ply
Care Handwash in lukewarm water; dry flat
Recommended Gauge 16–20 sts = 4″ (10 cm) on size 7–9 (4.5–5.5 mm) needles
Elsawool Cormo is available in several weights, including lace, fingering, sport, and worsted (shown here). The colors are undyed white, light gray, medium gray, dark gray, and brown. This fabric is soft and durable, with a matte look and velvet feel. www.wool-clothing.com
Sincere Sheep
Content 100% Wyoming Cormo wool
Put-Up 400 yd [366 m]/4 oz [113 g]
Construction 3-ply
Care Handwash; dry flat
Recommended Gauge 23–26 sts = 4″ (10 cm) on size 3–5 (3.25–3.75 mm) needles
This yarn has a high twist factor and a look akin to cotton, but with elasticity. Sincere Sheep offers its Cormo yarn in three different weights: fingering, sport (shown here), and worsted. These yarn lines are offered in bright colors perfect for spring accessories. www.sinceresheep.com