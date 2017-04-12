WIP Wednesday: Patrick the Platypus

When I managed my local yarn store back in Midland Park, New Jersey, Sunday mornings consisted of sleeping in, drinking coffee, and reviewing the Ravelry Top 20 to see what new patterns we could add to our rotation. Toys rarely made the list, but I’ve found them to be a lighthearted way to sharpen your skill set and put more whimsy into your knitting! I found Patrick the Platypus while returning the projects from Knit & Crochet Toys 2017.

Patrick the Platypus has been so much fun to knit. He is made using two strands of bulky-weight yarn held together and size 10.5 needles. Plymouth Yarn hooked me up with their Encore Chunky in Brown Heather (color 1444) and Light Brown (color 0667), the same yarn that the pattern was designed in. This yarn is easy on the hands, and the colors are perfect for Patrick! I can’t help but smile when I pick up this project. Patrick the Platypus has reinvigorated my knitting and has brought the fun back to my needles.

For any readers who are rolling their eyes, I see you, but the skills you need to make Patrick have a lot of other practical applications. He is knit using a combination of DPNs and circular needles, depending on the diameter of the circle you’re working on. DPNs are not my first choice of tool because they feel clunky in my hands and one needle always ends up on the floor instead of sitting in the fabric. I am now halfway through Patrick’s body, and having worked the bill and the beginning of the body on DPNs, I can feel myself getting more comfortable with these tools. Patrick uses basic increasing and decreasing in the round to shape his body, bill, and tail. If I were advising a new knitter or anyone looking to improve these skills, a bulky knit platypus is the perfect place to practice before moving on to your next big sweater project.

I brought Patrick along to Interweave Yarn Fest while I took tickets at the door. Fest-goers, hotel guests, and hotel staff stopped by my table and asked about what I was working on, and I watched their faces light up when they saw the platypus. We laughed about taking our knitting too seriously and letting ourselves relax with a whimsical project. Everyone walked away with a smile on their face. I want this project to inspire others to let their hair down and knit something for the pure fun and silliness of it.

What is your WIP this Wednesday?

-Gus C. Baxter

Knit at Your Own Peril