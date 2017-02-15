Knit Vickie Howell’s Triangular Scarf

Exclusive to the Interweave store, Vickie Howell’s Angeles Asymmetrical Knitted Scarf is a gorgeous triangular scarf with a unique stitch pattern. Bold, over-sized eyelets are worked in a staggered pattern, and the asymmetrical shape makes it fun to knit. This scarf begins at the narrowest point then stitches are increased along one edge to form a triangle. The eyelets are formed by binding off and casting on stitches, with rows of garter stitch in between. As the scarf grows wider, the new stitches are worked into the giant eyelet pattern.

A triangle scarf is a hybrid of the traditional rectangular scarf and a shawlette. While some people may find shawlettes too fussy, who doesn’t need another scarf? Scarves are great for keeping out the cold or jazzing up an outfit. This project’s unusual, rather funky shape makes it both practical and versatile: wear it wrapped around your neck as shown here, or tie two corners together and throw it over a strapless top for that trendy cold-shoulder look. It can make a statement as demure or dramatic as you want it to be!

The yarn included in this kit, Madelinetosh Tosh Sock, is a stunningly beautiful hand-dyed yarn. Madelinetosh began as an Etsy start-up in 2006, and is known for pure wool fibers and a rich color palette. They’re dedicated to only using ethically sourced wool, and all their yarn is dyed by hand in Texas. There are two color options in our Angeles Scarf kit. Esoteric is a dark blue with hints of cerulean and cobalt; dyed to create lush, multidimensional colors, it’s perfect for adding a pop of color to your wardrobe. Modern Fair Isle, on the other hand, is a speckled yarn—a creamy neutral with flecks of rust, charcoal, and cyan and would pair well with any outfit.

Which color would you choose?

Happy Knitting,

—Laura

Vickie has your crafty back!