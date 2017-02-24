Explore the Cozy Concept of Hygge Before Winter’s End!

Seize the joy of hygge and savor the season! What is hygge, you ask? Well, let us explain.

“All the Scandinavian and northern countries—Shetland Islands, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, and Denmark—share an inheritance of Viking traditions. This includes the use of beautifully ornate decoration depicting human forms, ferocious twisting and twining dragons, beasts, and plant shapes on wooden, woven, stone, and metal artifacts; a wealth of traditional handicrafts, such as weaving and rya; and a unique history of traditional knitting techniques such as twined and stranded knitwear. These countries also share geographical similarities: long, dark, extremely cold winters punctuated by the unique beauty of the northern lights, as well as the dependency on the sea, forests, and pastoral farmland for survival.

There is also a history of a collective Scandinavian love and appreciation of the natural world and a belief that all aspects of daily life should be enhanced through the use of beautiful everyday objects made from natural materials. Hygge (pronounced HOO-gah) is a Scandinavian word for this specific aesthetic that, although not easily translatable, can mean warmth, humor, comfort, tenderness, contentment, and well-being. It can be applied not only to things, which should be shared in a loving and generous way, but also to people and environments. By using traditional techniques, we can create beautiful everyday objects and garments that lift our spirits.

With this shared history, textile heritage, and joy of hygge, Scandinavia offers an intriguing fusion of old and new ideas. Knitting these projects will help keep you rooted in everyday ritual of living, making, creating, and gifting for yourself, family, and friends.” – Adapted from Lucinda Guy, Northern Knits Gifts

The Snorri Cushion (shown above, left) from First Frost and the Oluffa Doorstop (shown above, right) from Northern Knits Gifts are whimsical examples of Scandinavian colorwork and will make for a hygge home year-round.

To help you explore this wonderful Scandinavian concept, we’ve pulled together some products from across Interweave that celebrate the joy of traditional techniques, warmth, comfort, and loving generosity. Get your hygge on!

There is Room for Hygge in Your Life

