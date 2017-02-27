The Ramona Phoenix Cowl: 1 Kit, 4 Ways to Knit

I’m a firm believer in the importance of choice and customization, especially when it comes to fashion. The more diverse, the more personalized, the more unmistakably you, the better! So when I heard that Interweave’s exclusive new Ramona Phoenix Cowl Kit gives knitters four options to choose from, I was all over it.

The Ramona Phoenix Cowl features classic paisley motifs in stranded colorwork with two color options: black paisleys on a multicolor background or multicolored paisleys on a black background. The cowl can be made in two circumference options (16.5 inches or 11 inches) and is worked in the round as a tube with the two ends grafted together. It knits up quickly in worsted-weight yarn on size 7 needles, and the wool yarn means the cowl is super warm.

The kit includes two gorgeous Plymouth Yarn Company selections. First up is the star of the show: Gina. This 100 percent wool, single-ply gradient yarn shifts between too many stunning jewel tones to count. The colors remind me of some of Pantone’s Spring 2017 colors, which you can see at right, but with countless more shades in between.

Shining in its supporting role is Plymouth Yarn Company’s Galway Worsted in solid black. Made of 100 percent wool with a 4-ply construction, it’s the perfect yarn to really make that gradient yarn pop.

Now for the fun part! Here’s where your choices come into play.

First, you have the option to either knit black paisleys on a multicolored background or multicolored paisleys on a black background. This is totally a matter of preference—it might depend on your wardrobe, or which yarn you’d like to have left over!

Your second choice is cowl size. The larger cowl has a 16.5” circumference and is worn folded in half lengthwise. That’s four layers of stranded colorwork—very cozy! The smaller cowl has an 11” circumference and ends up a bit taller because it isn’t doubled over.

Any of these four cowl options would make a great transition piece as we slide into spring—especially if March weather is as unpredictable where you live as it is here in Colorado! Don’t shy away from the bright colors. There are lots of different ways to pull these cowls off.

I got together a few members of the Interweave team and asked them to model and style two variations of the cowl. A black shirt, sweater, or dress is a natural choice, but I tried out a khaki green jacket, and Allison wore an orange sweater that looked really nice with the black-background cowl. There are so many colors within Plymouth Yarn Company Gina that you’re bound to find something unexpected in your closet that coordinates with your new cowl.

My personal preference would be the larger-sized cowl with a black background. It’s so much cowl at such a great value, and I think it would be slightly easier to pair with my wardrobe. What version of the Ramona Phoenix Cowl do you like best? Let me know in the comments!

—Andrea Lotz

Social Media Manager, Interweave Yarn & Fiber

P.S. Did you know this cowl is a rework of Melissa Lemmons’s Ramona Cowl from knitscene Winter 2011? Love of Knitting editor Deb Gerish reimagined this popular cowl as an exclusive kit for Interweave. You can learn more about her design process here!