Start Your Own Knit Night!

A few weeks ago I wrote about the reasons to join or start a knitting group. The beginning of the year is a great time to start up a new knit night. But just exactly how does one do that? The Craft Yarn Council has an awesome outline for how to start a knit night or crochet club if you haven’t before.

Essentially, it’s about just a few things: frequency, location, and spreading the word. If this is your group, you get to call the shots! But the success of your group will depend on finding a time when most people are available as well as selecting a centrally located place everyone can easily get to. Most LYSs have established knit nights, but if you’re starting your own, coffee shops and libraries are great public spaces at which to meet, and some groups even meet at grocery stores!

Meeting at someone’s home is also a viable option, but perhaps not the best for the very first meeting depending on how many new people are coming, because some people might feel uncomfortable going to someone’s house they don’t know. Once a group is well established, meeting at someone’s house can be a lot of fun and bring a more personal element to the group.

Spreading the word can be done just by talking to your friends you already know are crafty, but using Ravelry groups or creating a Facebook page for your group are great ways to get the word out to people you don’t already know. To attract as many folks as possible, make those groups open and allow anyone to join. Add a fun picture that is unique to your group, and give it a solid description with the time and place your group meets so there is no ambiguity. For more analog-inclined folks, hanging small fliers in some public spaces (see coffee shops and libraries above) can also draw interest.

Another key to a successful knit night group is to keep it up! If you commit to meeting once a week, twice a month, or even once a month, stick to that as much as possible. If someone has been thinking about coming to the group and they know what your schedule is, and they show up one night, they’ll be more likely to come back if people are actually there! Obviously sometimes things happen and knit night has to get cancelled for one reason or another, but consistency is a great way to build up your knit night group.

If you’ve been thinking about starting your own knit night or crochet club, but haven’t been sure where to start, I hope this is a help to you! Make 2017 the year you finally start your group! If starting your own group doesn’t sound like your jam, but you’re interested in joining a group or guild near you, search the websites for The Knitting Guild Association and the Crochet Guild of America.

Happy Knit Nighting – and Crochet Clubbing!

—Hannah