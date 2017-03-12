Small Footprints: Bare Naked Wools

As a designer, I felt that I had virtually unlimited yarn possibilities for creating garments, accessories, and fabrics. But once I was introduced to handspinning, I began to dream further—of designing my own yarns. Specifically, I was drawn to the natural, undyed, minimally processed yarns that represent for me the exciting depth and breadth of the American fiber story. Today, my yarn label—Bare Naked Wools—offers ten unique lines that showcase more than fifteen different plant and animal fibers. Although the “natural” mission is environmentally responsible, the approach is also a conscious choice to unite consumers in partnership with family farms and artisan fiber mills.

To produce that quality of fiber, the work of raising, breeding, and caring for fiber animals requires both responsibility and passion. Our mill partners do their best to procure carefully sheared and skirted materials from local farms, and the entire production process is carried out at one facility. Keeping production contained within a small radius ensures that the fiber is carefully and respectfully handled at every stage, with the smallest environmental impact. It takes just four steps for fiber to travel from sheep to yarn consumer.



The diminishing American farming community translates to a decline in quality for many products, including yarn. When consumers choose quality products that support the American farming industry, families that own farms and mills experience the positive impact directly. At Bare Naked Wools, we take great pride in working with family-owned farms and mills to make a difference in communities across the country and to positively affect our national economy. The people we work with are our neighbors, friends, and community members.

Almost all the wool and fiber used in Bare Naked Wools are raised in the United States. Additional fibers, such as silk and hemp, are sourced offshore from responsible companies that ensure the fiber was grown/produced in ideal conditions. This search for the highest-quality goods has led us to create beautiful, useful, and versatile yarn lines that elevate the experience of knitting, crochet, and weaving. The palette of neutral “colors” in pure, undyed wool is so wide, in fact, that the yarns can be assembled and reassembled in nearly endless striking combinations. The possibilities for creating sleek, sophisticated handknits are unlimited.

Writer Anne Hanson is a lifelong knitter with a background in fashion and graphic design. She teaches and writes about knitting, spinning, and designing at her blog, www.knitspot.com. Anne lives and works in Ohio with David, who loves wool, too; together they are the owners and creators of the renowned Knitspot yarn clubs and Bare Naked Wools yarn collection.

Featured Image: The Krokos Shawl by Anne Hanson is made in her Better Breakfast DK. Better Breakfast is available in fingering and DK weight in twelve shades.

Interweave Knits & Bare Naked Wools