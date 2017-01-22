Skacel’s Sweepstakes: A Luxurious Poncho Kit

Serving the hand-knitting community for nearly 30 years, Skacel has remained a popular choice for quality yarns, needles, and accessories. The hard working yarn purveyors would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have helped build brand loyalty. And what better way to acknowledge its fans, than by giving them the opportunity to win some free swag? Be sure to enter Skacel’s January Sweepstakes, for your chance to win amazing products from Skacel.

Week Four of Skacel’s January Giveaway

HiKoo® Rylie Wispy Poncho Kit

Lightweight luxury yarn is a trans-seasonal wonder. Lusciously soft Baby Alpaca is enriched with the elegant drape and gleam of Mulberry Silk and the rustic tactile appeal of Linen. Dyed in soft pastels, beachy bright hues and glowing neutrals, Rylie is simply ravishing.

You may enter to win this kit until Saturday, January 28, 2017. If luck isn’t with you for this fourth week of the January Skacel giveaway, you have one more chance to win som New Year swag.

Next week, we offer the grand prize of the addi® Click Olive Wood Set.

This beautiful needle set includes 8 different sizes of addi® Olive Wood tips (3.5mm, 3.75mm, 4.0mm, 4.5mm, 5.0mm, 5.5mm, 6.0mm, and 8.0mm), three different lengths of the extremely pliable addiSOS cords (24”, 32” and 40”), and one connector piece which helps to either store stitches or combine your cords.

Skacel’s Team of Yarnies

Skacel’s “team-behind-the-yarn” will be there for you throughout the projects you choose this year, and beyond. Looking for just the right fiber? You will find it with Skacel’s selection of diverse yarns. How about a pattern that has universal appeal? You can find that in their repertoire as well. Dependable, consistent, and always there to support your crafting habit, the yarnies at Skacel have their fingers crossed for you.

You can’t win if you don’t play!