3 Free, Simple Lace Patterns for Beginners
Lace knitting is a must-know and popular technique for all knitters, but learning how to knit lace can sometimes be intimidating. That’s why the knitting experts at Interweave compiled this FREE eBook filled with 3 simple lace patterns including a knitted shell, wrap, and an elegant pillow trim. You’ll be a lace-knitting master in no-time!
Create these 3 patterns using lace stitches:
Cielo Shell
By Jae Koscierzynski
Soft and gorgeous is the only way to describe this beautiful shell with a cowl collar and midriff lace design. If you consider yourself an advanced beginning knitter, this project will leave you feeling like a pro.
Espalier Wrap
By Catherine Petitti
What could be prettier than watching a late sunset with this lovely patterned shawl wrapped around your shoulders? The scrumptious feel of this Red Barn Yarn and the not-too-difficult three-chart lace pattern make this a must knit to wear any time of the year.
Lace Linen Trim
By Amy Polcyn
Knit this wonderfully elegant pillow trim for a truly one-of-a-kind antique shabby chic look. For matching edging for a top sheet, simply continue knitting until the correct width is reached.
Download These Simple Lace Patterns Today!
Want more FREE knitting resources? You’ll LOVE our vast selection of FREE knitting patterns and techniques!