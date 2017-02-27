3 Free, Simple Lace Patterns for Beginners

February 27, 2017 | Author: Katie-Leigh Corder

3 Free, Simple Lace Patterns for Beginners

Learning how to knit lace is easier than you think with these 3 FREE simple lace patterns for beginners from Interweave.Lace knitting is a must-know and popular technique for all knitters, but learning how to knit lace can sometimes be intimidating. That’s why the knitting experts at Interweave compiled this FREE eBook filled with 3 simple lace patterns including a knitted shell, wrap, and an elegant pillow trim. You’ll be a lace-knitting master in no-time!

Create these 3 patterns using lace stitches:

Cielo Shell

You'll love knitting this free knitting lace pattern called the Cielo Shell.
By Jae Koscierzynski
Soft and gorgeous is the only way to describe this beautiful shell with a cowl collar and midriff lace design. If you consider yourself an advanced beginning knitter, this project will leave you feeling like a pro.

Espalier Wrap

You'll love knitting this free knitted lace pattern called the Espalier Wrap.
By Catherine Petitti
What could be prettier than watching a late sunset with this lovely patterned shawl wrapped around your shoulders? The scrumptious feel of this Red Barn Yarn and the not-too-difficult three-chart lace pattern make this a must knit to wear any time of the year.

Lace Linen Trim

Learn how to make this knitted lace trim in this free eBook.
By Amy Polcyn
Knit this wonderfully elegant pillow trim for a truly one-of-a-kind antique shabby chic look. For matching edging for a top sheet, simply continue knitting until the correct width is reached.

Download These Simple Lace Patterns Today!

Want more FREE knitting resources? You’ll LOVE our vast selection of FREE knitting patterns and techniques!

Posted in Knitting | Tagged , , , , ,