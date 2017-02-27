Lace knitting is a must-know and popular technique for all knitters, but learning how to knit lace can sometimes be intimidating. That’s why the knitting experts at Interweave compiled this FREE eBook filled with 3 simple lace patterns including a knitted shell, wrap, and an elegant pillow trim. You’ll be a lace-knitting master in no-time!

Create these 3 patterns using lace stitches:

Cielo Shell



By Jae Koscierzynski

Soft and gorgeous is the only way to describe this beautiful shell with a cowl collar and midriff lace design. If you consider yourself an advanced beginning knitter, this project will leave you feeling like a pro.

Espalier Wrap



By Catherine Petitti

What could be prettier than watching a late sunset with this lovely patterned shawl wrapped around your shoulders? The scrumptious feel of this Red Barn Yarn and the not-too-difficult three-chart lace pattern make this a must knit to wear any time of the year.

Lace Linen Trim



By Amy Polcyn

Knit this wonderfully elegant pillow trim for a truly one-of-a-kind antique shabby chic look. For matching edging for a top sheet, simply continue knitting until the correct width is reached.

